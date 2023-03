Elevation Nights featuring Elevation Worship and Steven Furtick is coming to LUBBOCK on OCTOBER 10! Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, March 17.

Exclusive venue pre-sale starts at 10am Thursday March 16 with code: WORSHIP23 @ https://www.axs.com/events/475410/elevation-worship-steven-furtick-tickets . Click here and use code WORSHIP23 to purchase your pre-sale tickets!

Posted:

3/15/2023



Originator:

Cindy Harper



Email:

CINDY.HARPER@ttu.edu



Department:

United Supermarkets Arena





Categories

Arts & Entertainment