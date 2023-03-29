The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a Microsoft Teams for Education virtual event on Wednesday, March 29, 2pm-4pm (CT), as Microsoft presents how to leverage Teams and Microsoft 365 for a complete, engaged, learning experience.
Topics include:
- Microsoft Teams in the Classroom
- New and Upcoming Features for Class Teams, Meetings, and Student Engagement
- Engage with Microsoft: Questions & Answers
Event Details
- Date: Wednesday, March 29
- Time: 2 pm - 4 pm (CT)
- Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Microsoft Teams. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and you will receive the calendar invitation.