Microsoft Teams Education Virtual Event on Wednesday, March 29, 2pm-4pm (CT)

The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a Microsoft Teams for Education  virtual event on Wednesday, March 29, 2pm-4pm (CT), as Microsoft presents how to leverage Teams and Microsoft 365 for a complete, engaged, learning experience. 

Topics include:

  • Microsoft Teams in the Classroom 
  • New and Upcoming Features for Class Teams, Meetings, and Student Engagement
  • Engage with Microsoft: Questions & Answers

 

Event Details

  • Date: Wednesday, March 29 
  • Time: 2 pm - 4 pm (CT)
  • Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Microsoft Teams. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and you will receive the calendar invitation.

 
Posted:
3/17/2023

Originator:
IT Events

Email:
itevents@ttu.edu

Department:
Technology Support

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 3/29/2023

Location:
Presentation will be offered virtually via Microsoft Teams. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and you will receive the calendar invitation.


Categories