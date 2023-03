TOSM staff will perform an upgrade on Cognos Production this Saturday (3/18/23), from approximately 8 am to 2 pm Central time. During this period, Cognos reporting will be unavailable.

If you encounter issues with Cognos outside of this timeframe, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

3/16/2023



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





Categories

IT Announcements

Departmental