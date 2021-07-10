UREC Youth Summer Camp is a half-day summer camp for boys and girls ages 7-12. Summer Camp will be Monday-Friday 7:30 am-12:15 pm.

Our camp offers recreational opportunities most campers have likely never experienced. Mandatory training sessions will be held for staff prior to the first week of camp during the week of May 30th, 2023.

You MUST be available to work all three sessions:

Session 1 - June 5th -16th

- June 5th -16th Session 2 - June 19th - 30th

- June 19th - 30th Session 3 - July 10th - 21st

Pay for the Summer Camp Position is:

$10 / hr

Expectations:

Be a contributing member of a staff of 18-20 counselors/instructors

Create and facilitate positive group interaction

Interact with and lead a group of 25-35 campers

Provide first aid/health care when necessary

Provide Structure to the camper(s) when necessary

Provide high energy each day of camp

Be ready and able to participate in a high degree of physical activity

Available May 30th - July 21st, 7:30 am-12:15 pm

Have FUN and enjoy camp

Applications will close on March 31st, 2023