Join the Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities, Student Counseling Center, and RISE for the Body Project. The Body Project is a group-based event that helps people confront unrealistic appearance ideals and develop healthy body image and self-esteem. It has repeatedly been shown to reduce body dissatisfaction, negative mood, unhealthy dieting, and disordered eating. It is not an appropriate group for individuals with eating disorders or history of eating disorders. Please email Alex Shrode at Alexandria.Shrode@ttu.edu to sign up.