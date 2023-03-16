A serious vulnerability has been discovered in Windows desktop versions of Outlook. This vulnerability can be exploited if you receive or open a malicious email. If successfully exploited, an attacker could gain access to sensitive information, including passwords, and potentially launch attacks on other services and devices.

The TTU IT Division recommends updating your installations, including personal systems, as soon as possible to keep your information safe! If you have departmental IT staff maintaining your computer systems, please be aware that they have also been alerted of this vulnerability. Microsoft has corrected this vulnerability in their latest Microsoft Office 365 update, which will automatically install on systems with Office Automatic Updates enabled. You may find instructions for enabling Microsoft Office 365 Automatic Updates and to “Update Now” to the latest version at www.askIT.ttu.edu If you have departmental IT staff maintaining your computer systems, please be aware that they have also been alerted of this vulnerability.

As a reminder, the following cybersecurity practices can help protect your information and TTU data and information resources: Do not click on links or open attachments contained within an email unless you are certain of the sender’s identity and expecting the information;

Delete and do not reply to any of these emails;

Update your desktop, laptop, and/or mobile device anti-virus software;

Do not download and install applications from unknown or untrusted sources; and

Keep current on critical system updates: Windows: https://askit.ttu.edu/windowsupdate macOS: https://askit.ttu.edu/macupdate iOS and iPadOS: https://askit.ttu.edu/iosupdate Android: https://askit.ttu.edu/androidupdate

We encourage you to be vigilant in practicing cybersecurity and invite you to learn more cybersecurity tips online at http://cybersecurity.ttu.edu . For more information or questions, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

