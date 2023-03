This workshop will cover tips on how to avoid plagiarism, including self-plagiarism, in your writing. You need internal citations even if you do not have quotation marks in your paper. Come and learn why!

Posted:

3/20/2023



Originator:

Tracy Givens



Email:

tracy.givens@ttu.edu



Department:

Writing Centers of TTU



Event Information

Time: 3:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Date: 3/23/2023



Location:

Weeks Hall (3nd floor), room 328 or Zoom



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic