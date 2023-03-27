TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Hiring IT Student Assistant

The Information Technology team within the Office of Enrollment Management is looking for additional support. The position will consist of the following duties:

  • Providing Tier 1 Support across our various systems
  • Building, Testing, and Maintaining the following:
    • Reports and Dashboards
    • Customer Portals for incoming students
    • Webforms 
  • User Management within the Salesforce CRM platform
  • Preparing vendor files and setting up automation processes through various ETL tools
  • Other duties as assigned

If you are interested in this position or know someone who might, please have them apply HERE.

We will consider all applications submitted through March 31, 2023.
Posted:
3/27/2023

Originator:
Carlos Favela

Email:
carlos.favela@ttu.edu

Department:
Enrollment Management


