The Information Technology team within the Office of Enrollment Management is looking for additional support. The position will consist of the following duties:

Providing Tier 1 Support across our various systems

Building, Testing, and Maintaining the following: Reports and Dashboards Customer Portals for incoming students Webforms

User Management within the Salesforce CRM platform

Preparing vendor files and setting up automation processes through various ETL tools

Other duties as assigned

If you are interested in this position or know someone who might, please have them apply HERE.