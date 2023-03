Your Lady Raider Basketball team is set to host the Mustangs of SMU for Round 2 of the WNIT TONIGHT! Tipoff is slated for 6pm! WE NEED YOU! Be early and Be loud!

3/20/2023



Brianna Lemaster



Bri.Lemaster@ttu.edu



Athletic Director



Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 3/20/2023



United Supermarkets Arena



