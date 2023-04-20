|
Please save the date for the Faculty Awards Convocation from 3:30-5 p.m., April 20 in the Ballroom of the Student Union Building. Photo opportunities will be available with the President & Provost. Hors d'oeuvres will be provided. Parking available in R11 Visitor, R13 Visitor and overflow on the fourth floor of the 18th & Flint Avenue.
|Posted:
3/18/2023
Originator:
Eileen Gianiodis
Email:
egianiod@ttu.edu
Department:
Marketing and Communications
Event Information
Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 4/20/2023
Location:
Student Union Ballroom
Categories