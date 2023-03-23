The 2023 TTU Outstanding Undergraduate Researcher and Outstanding Faculty Mentor Award nominations are NOW OPEN! Please find more information and forms below: 2023 TTU OUTSTANDING UNDERGRADUATE RESEARCHER NOMINATIONS Have you worked with an undergraduate researcher that deserves recognition for all their hard work and dedication? If so, please nominate your student for the 2023 TTU Outstanding Undergraduate Researcher Award. Nominees must currently be enrolled at TTU/TTU HSC, an undergraduate student, and presently or recently completed an undergraduate research project. Closing Date: 11:45 PM, April 4, 2023 Outstanding Undergraduate Researcher nomination form: https://forms.office.com/r/U6YvTxRdyv

2023 OUTSTANDING FACULTY MENTOR FOR AN UNDERGRADUATE RESEARCHER NOMINATIONS Have you worked with a faculty member who deserves recognition for all their hard work and dedication? If so, please nominate your faculty mentor for the 2023 TTU Outstanding Faculty Mentor for an Undergraduate Researcher Award. Nominees must be current faculty at TTU/TTU HSC, currently or recently served as a faculty mentor for an undergraduate researcher and nominated by a current or previous (within the past year) undergraduate researcher at TTU. Closing Date: 11:45 PM, April 4, 2023 Outstanding Faculty Mentor nomination form: https://forms.office.com/r/rCbdqK6NMy

