Outreach and Engagement is pleased to announce the inaugural

Faculty

Fellows

.





Faculty who are accepted into the program will have the opportunity to participate in Michigan State University’s Summer Intensive on Community-Engaged Scholarship in Lansing, Michigan, June 5 – 9, 2023 (all travel and registration cost paid for).





Who should apply?





All early career and tenure-track faculty are invited to apply.





The deadline for applications is Monday, March 27, 2023 .





For more information and to apply, please visit the Faculty Fellows Mentoring Program page on our Outreach and Engagement Website.