Microsoft has announced that, from mid-March through mid-April, they will retire the Microsoft 365/Teams application connectors listed below, at which time the associated content in Teams and Outlook will no longer update. Only those application connectors listed below are being retired. The applications themselves are not impacted. If you have previously configured any application connectors in Teams or Outlook, which is uncommon, please review the list below for potential impact. No additional action is required on your part, but please be aware that data from these applications will cease to update in Teams and Outlook as Microsoft retires these connectors.

Teams Aha! CircleCI Opsgenie Airbrake CodeShip PagerDuty Aircall Constant Contact Papertrail App Links GetResponse Pingdom AppSignal Ghost Inspector Pivotal Tracker Beanstalk Google Analytics Raygun Bing News Groove Rollbar Bitbucket Heroku Runscope Bitbucket Server Honeybadger SatisMeter Buddy Intercom Semaphore BugSnag Logentries Sentry Buildkite Mailchimp SharePoint News CATS Microsoft Forms Simple In/Out Chatra New Relic Stack Exchange Outlook

We expect that very few areas use these connectors, but provide this information as a courtesy to the TTU community. For any questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.