TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Retirement of Some Teams/M365 Application Connectors

Microsoft has announced that, from mid-March through mid-April, they will retire the Microsoft 365/Teams application connectors listed below, at which time the associated content in Teams and Outlook will no longer update. Only those application connectors listed below are being retired. The applications themselves are not impacted. If you have previously configured any application connectors in Teams or Outlook, which is uncommon, please review the list below for potential impact. No additional action is required on your part, but please be aware that data from these applications will cease to update in Teams and Outlook as Microsoft retires these connectors.

 
Teams    
Aha! CircleCI Opsgenie
Airbrake CodeShip PagerDuty
Aircall Constant Contact Papertrail
App Links GetResponse Pingdom
AppSignal Ghost Inspector Pivotal Tracker
Beanstalk Google Analytics Raygun
Bing News Groove Rollbar
Bitbucket Heroku Runscope
Bitbucket Server Honeybadger SatisMeter
Buddy Intercom Semaphore
BugSnag Logentries Sentry
Buildkite Mailchimp SharePoint News
CATS Microsoft Forms Simple In/Out
Chatra New Relic Stack Exchange
     
Outlook    
AHA CODESHIP RAYGUN
AIRBRAKE GETRESPONSE ROLLBAR
AIRCALL GHOSTINSPECTOR RUNSCOPE
APPLINKS GROOVE SATISMETER
APPSIGNAL HEROKU SEMAPHORE
BEANSTALK HONEYBADGER SENTRY
BITBUCKET INTERCOM SHAREPOINTNEWS
BITBUCKETSERVER LOGENTRIES SIMPLEINOUT
BUDDY NEWRELIC STATUSPAGEIO
BUGSNAG OPSGENIE SUBVERSION
BUILDKITE PAGERDUTY TEAMFOUNDATIONSERVER
CATSONE PAPERTRAIL TESTFAIRY
CHATRA PINGDOM TRAVISCI
CIRCLECI PIVOTALTRACKER UPDOWN

We expect that very few areas use these connectors, but provide this information as a courtesy to the TTU community. For any questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu
Posted:
3/21/2023

Originator:
IT Help Central

Email:
ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

Department:
ITHC


Categories