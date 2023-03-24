The Annual Discoveries to Impact Conference (DTI) is just around the corner and we are looking for volunteers to assist for the week of April 11 - 14th. Volunteers can sign up for one or multiple time slots by using the link below.
Volunteers may be assigned to one of the following areas upon arrival:
- Registration/Check in table
- Runner - Assisting attendees and staff with different jobs around the SUB
- Keynote Luncheon Check-in
- Other areas as needed
Click here for more information about DTI and the week's events.