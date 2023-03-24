JESSICA STOCKHOLDER - Keynote Address



2023 Texas Sculpture Symposium

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7 PM

FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Jessica Stockholder is an internationally acclaimed visual artist and educator who lives and works in Chicago. Stockholder's artwork sits at the intersection of painting with sculpture, and often incorporates the architecture in which it has been conceived. Employing a wide range of ordinary everyday materials Stockholder orchestrates an intersection of pictorial and physical space. She probes how meaning derives from physicality, and engages the sensuality and pleasure evoked by color and formal order in an effort to call attention to the edges of understanding. Stockholder is currently the Raymond W. & Martha Hilpert Gruner Distinguished Service Professor in the Department of Visual Arts at the University of Chicago, a position she accepted in 2011, after 12 years as Director of the Sculpture Department at the Yale School of Art.

