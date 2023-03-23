TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Expand your STEM Opportunities: Join LSAMP
Program Eligibility
  • U.S. citizen, U.S. national, or permanent resident of the U.S.
  • Declared STEM major
  • Full-time undergraduate (at least 12 credit hours per semester)
  • A minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5
  • Interested in undergraduate research

Program Benefits
  • Engagement in a diverse STEM community on your campus and across other Texas colleges.
  • Mentoring by older STEM peers and faculty.
  • Travel support to attend conferences and academic competitions.
  • Opportunities for careers and support for graduate school.
  • Earn stipends for serving as a peer mentor, tutoring advanced STEM courses, and more.
  • Opportunities for a supervised research experience at Texas Tech or University North Texas Dallas.
