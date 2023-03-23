For more information, visit our website View the application and apply today

Program Eligibility U.S. citizen, U.S. national, or permanent resident of the U.S.

Declared STEM major

Full-time undergraduate (at least 12 credit hours per semester)

A minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5

Interested in undergraduate research

Program Benefits Engagement in a diverse STEM community on your campus and across other Texas colleges.

Mentoring by older STEM peers and faculty.

Travel support to attend conferences and academic competitions.

Opportunities for careers and support for graduate school.

Earn stipends for serving as a peer mentor, tutoring advanced STEM courses, and more.

Opportunities for a supervised research experience at Texas Tech or University North Texas Dallas. Posted:

3/23/2023



Originator:

Bailey Carlton



Email:

bacarlto@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





