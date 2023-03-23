New and Gently Used children's books are needed for donations for children in Lubbock communities. Please bring these books March 20-25 to the Lobby of the Education Building. There will be a donation box on the large table inside the lobby. Books can be pictures books, chapter books, comic books, or anything in-between. Donations will be picked up by 6pm on the 25th.

If gently used, please only donate books from non-smoking, climate-controlled environments. Hosted by students in TSTA from the College of Education.