Mentor Tech is hosting its annual Networking Reception on Monday, April 3, 2023, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Students can connect with potential employers, enhance their resumes with the Career Center, take a free professional headshot, and speak with graduate students about their experience. Attendees will be gifted an “Ace the Interview” care package and other goodies. Heavy appetizers will be served.
For questions or concerns, contact us via email at mentor@ttu.edu.
