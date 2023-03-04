Mentor Tech is hosting its annual Networking Reception on Monday, April 3, 2023, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Students can connect with potential employers, enhance their resumes with the Career Center, take a free professional headshot, and speak with graduate students about their experience. Attendees will be gifted an “Ace the Interview” care package and other goodies. Heavy appetizers will be served.

This event is open to all students. Register today at this link: https://forms.office.com/r/9R9uXG4daB

For questions or concerns, contact us via email at mentor@ttu.edu. Follow us on social media! @ttu_mentortech Posted:

Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Date: 4/3/2023



Location:

Student Union Building Ballroom



