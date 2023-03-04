TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Mentor Tech: Networking Reception

Mentor Tech is hosting its annual Networking Reception on Monday, April 3, 2023, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Students can connect with potential employers, enhance their resumes with the Career Center, take a free professional headshot, and speak with graduate students about their experience. Attendees will be gifted an “Ace the Interview” care package and other goodies. Heavy appetizers will be served.   


This event is open to all students. Register today at this link: https://forms.office.com/r/9R9uXG4daB 


For questions or concerns, contact us via email at mentor@ttu.edu 

Follow us on social media! @ttu_mentortech 
Posted:
3/24/2023

Originator:
Ariette Lopez

Email:
arietlop@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Date: 4/3/2023

Location:
Student Union Building Ballroom

Categories