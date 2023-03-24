Work for University Student Housing Over the Summer!

Housing and meal plan scholarship

$259 monthly stipend

Amazing leadership and resume building opportunity

Required: BOTH 2.25 semester and 2.5 cumulative GPA prior to start date Apply here: https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?partnerid=25898&siteid=5639&PageType=JobDetails&jobid=767298

Summer Community Advisor Summer Conference Staff Housing and meal plan scholarship

$250 monthly stipend

Amazing opportunity to assist with summer conferences and campus that visit TTU!

Required: BOTH 2.25 semester and 2.5 cumulative GPA prior to start date Apply here: https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?partnerid=25898&siteid=5639&PageType=JobDetails&jobid=767294

Guest Service Specialist $10.25/hour

You can live on or off campus

Flexible shifts to fir your schedule

Great opportunity to build customer service and administrative skills

Required: BOTH 2.0 semester and 2.0 cumulative GPA prior to start date Apply here: https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?partnerid=25898&siteid=5639&PageType=JobDetails&jobid=767302

If you have any questions, please reach out to the Conferences Team at housing.conferences@ttu.edu







Posted:

3/24/2023



Originator:

Emily Mallernee



Email:

Emily.Mallernee@ttu.edu



Department:

University Student Housing





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

