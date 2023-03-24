TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Work for University Student Housing Over the Summer!
Summer Community Advisor 
  • Housing and meal plan scholarship 
  • $259 monthly stipend 
  • Amazing leadership and resume building opportunity 
  • Required: BOTH 2.25 semester and 2.5 cumulative GPA prior to start date 
Apply here: https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?partnerid=25898&siteid=5639&PageType=JobDetails&jobid=767298

Summer Conference Staff 
  • Housing and meal plan scholarship 
  • $250 monthly stipend 
  • Amazing opportunity to assist with summer conferences and campus that visit TTU!
  • Required: BOTH 2.25 semester and 2.5 cumulative GPA prior to start date 
Apply here: https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?partnerid=25898&siteid=5639&PageType=JobDetails&jobid=767294  

Guest Service Specialist 
  • $10.25/hour 
  • You can live on or off campus 
  • Flexible shifts to fir your schedule 
  • Great opportunity to build customer service and administrative skills 
  • Required: BOTH 2.0 semester and 2.0 cumulative GPA prior to start date 
Apply here: https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?partnerid=25898&siteid=5639&PageType=JobDetails&jobid=767302

If you have any questions, please reach out to the Conferences Team at housing.conferences@ttu.edu 
Posted:
3/24/2023

Originator:
Emily Mallernee

Email:
Emily.Mallernee@ttu.edu

Department:
University Student Housing


