Join us in person for ORI’s 8th Annual Meeting: Diabetes: A Texas Sized Issue

On May 3rd from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at TTUHSC – Lubbock

Featured speaker: Dr Ralph DeFronzo, presenting on Treatment of T2DM: A Rational Approach Based Upon Its Pathophysiology.

Followed by: Student Poster Competition, Networking opportunities, Short talks on Diabetes and General Topics by TTUS faculty & Student Professional Development Session

Register for ORI annual meeting by April 20th

Undergraduates, Graduates & Postdocs working in obesity-related metabolic and chronic diseases are encouraged to submit!

Submit Abstract here DEADLINE: Friday, March 31st

Brought to you by Obesity Research Institute