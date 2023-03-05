TTU HomeTechAnnounce

ORI’s 8th Annual Meeting on May 3rd from 10am-5:00 pm at TTUHSC - Lubbock

Join us in person for ORI’s 8th Annual Meeting: Diabetes: A Texas Sized Issue

 On May 3rd from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at TTUHSC – Lubbock

 

Featured speaker: Dr Ralph DeFronzo, presenting on Treatment of T2DM: A Rational Approach Based Upon Its Pathophysiology.

Followed by: Student Poster Competition, Networking opportunities, Short talks on Diabetes and General Topics by TTUS faculty & Student Professional Development Session

Register for ORI annual meeting by April 20th

 

Undergraduates, Graduates & Postdocs working in obesity-related metabolic and chronic diseases are encouraged to submit!

Submit Abstract here DEADLINE: Friday, March 31st

 

 

Brought to you by Obesity Research Institute
3/24/2023

Alex Scoggin

Alex.Scoggin@ttu.edu

Obesity Research Institute

Time: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 5/3/2023

TTUHSC - Lubbock

