The Texas Association for Chicanos in Higher Education (TACHE) Panhandle Chapter is seeking interested members to join our organization! TACHE is a professional association committed to the improvement of educational and employment opportunities for Chicanos in higher education. While the name specifically mentions Chicanos, we want to acknowledge that this organization is for all Hispanic, Latino/a, Afro-Latinos, Latinx/e and allies of these populations that work at institutions of higher education. If you are interested in joining, we invite you to an informational mixer taking place on Wednesday, April 12th from 3-4:00PM in Holden Hall 119A Conference Room.