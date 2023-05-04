Lunch is Provided and a Q & A follows Dr. Ben-Youssef's Presentation.



JOIN BY ZOOM: https://texastech.zoom.us/j/95389058617 Assistant Professor of Film & Media Studies at TTU Dr. Fareed Ben-Youssef will discuss Sam Hamm's and Joe Quinones' Batman '89 comic book series, which features a Black Two-Face, a scarred supervillain and former District Attorney to describe how the series explores the anguish of a Black figure serving as a proxy for white (legal) power. Topics include: systemic racism within the Black community, postcolonial theory, and the psychological impact of popular mythologies on Black Bodies.

3/29/2023



Originator:

Cordelia Barrera



Email:

cordelia.barrera@ttu.edu



Department:

English



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 4/5/2023



Location:

ENGL 201



Categories

Academic

