|
Assistant Professor of Film & Media Studies at TTU Dr. Fareed Ben-Youssef will discuss Sam Hamm's and Joe Quinones' Batman '89 comic book series, which features a Black Two-Face, a scarred supervillain and former District Attorney to describe how the series explores the anguish of a Black figure serving as a proxy for white (legal) power. Topics include: systemic racism within the Black community, postcolonial theory, and the psychological impact of popular mythologies on Black Bodies.
Lunch is Provided and a Q & A follows Dr. Ben-Youssef's Presentation.
3/29/2023
Cordelia Barrera
cordelia.barrera@ttu.edu
English
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 4/5/2023
ENGL 201
