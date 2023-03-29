TTU HomeTechAnnounce

This MBA program is a one or two year unique and rewarding Masters that is designed to complement a STEM students technical background with the business skills necessary to be successful in management and leadership roles. The focus on general business remains the same as a traditional MBA, the difference is the emphasis on STEM applications coupled with elective disciplines to foster success in the professional world. 
Posted:
3/29/2023

Originator:
Rebeka Benoy

Email:
Rebeka.Benoy@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


