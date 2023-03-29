Join us on TODAY, Wednesday, March 29th, from 3pm to 5pm at RAWLS COLLEGE MCCOY ATRIUM to hear from our graduate advisors and renowned professors without our MBA, MSF, MSA, MSMRA, and MSDA programs! Haven't you ever wondered what opportunities await you with our Master's degrees? Wouldn't you like to set yourself up for success and discover your unlimited potential within your career? Learn more about our highly-ranked graduate programs and discover how earning a master's degree can help you achieve greater success