Be a MAKER, THINKER, and DOER!

The Pre-College Art Immersion Program is offered over the Summer.

Date: June 19 - 23, 2023

Download the APPLICATION today!

Mail the completed application with payment postmarked by May 29, 2023.

This program provides an immersive college art experience for high school students, where they receive one-on-one training from TTU faculty in an atmosphere of university instruction. Students have opportunities to use and develop work in many different mediums. They are given demonstrations and projects that challenge their ability and open them up to new ways of art-making in different mediums.

Students in the program are automatically signed up for all studio workshops. All of these students must attend the first workshop in each studio area. As the week progresses, if one of the studio areas interests a student more, or if they want to continue working on a project in one area, the student may choose to switch the regularly scheduled workshop to the alternative open studio hours.

The cost of the program per student $750

The cost includes room and board (dormitory stay and 3 meals per day at the cafeteria). The dorm also has drink and snack machines for student use at all hours of the day. The TTU Pre-College Art Immersion Program is an overnight camp with accommodations in a campus residence hall.

Schedule

We are excited to have you come to our camp this year. Students will need to be dropped off at the School of Art (3010 18th Street) lobby between 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on Monday, June 19. Students can be picked up at the School of Art on Friday, June 23 after the exhibition anytime between 3:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.



