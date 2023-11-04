This class is just a one-hour course taught directly by Chancellor Emeritus Kent Hance (BA-4100 the course reference number is 39572). This one-hour class is designed for college students from all disciplines to give them the tools they need to become future executives and CEO's. Drawing on his extensive life experiences and those of notable guest speakers, Chancellor Hance covers a wide array of practical topics that include Motivation, Time management and setting priorities, Problem-solving, Effective methods of communication, Money matters, Negotiation and networking, Basic characteristics of good employers and employees, hiring and firing, Ethics and diversity, Service. In this one-credit-hour, pass/fail course, you will have the invaluable opportunity to hear from and interact with Chancellor Hance as well as experts from the professional world. Past guests include former General Motors Chairman and CEO and AT&T Chairman of the Board Ed Whitacre, former CEO of Exxon Mobil and current Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Executive Vice President at Southwest Airlines Linda Rutherford, Texas Tech Head Coaches Kliff Kingsbury, and many others. Overall, I think that this class can only help anyone who takes it. So, if there are any students interested or just need an extra credit hour, please let them know about the class. Thank you so much for your time.

4/7/2023



Schaeffer Underwood



scunderw@ttu.edu



N/A



Event Date: 4/11/2023



Sign up for the class during registration



