The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to attend an IT Procurement Roundtable on Wednesday, April 12. Presenters from TTU IT and Procurement Services will discuss TTU guidelines and requirements for purchasing technology products and services.
Topics of discussion include:
- Restrictions on Technology Purchases
- Accessibility Requirements
- TX-RAMP Requirements
- Challenges with Technology Agreements
- Cooperatives - Negotiating
- Quick Tips from Procurement Services
- Questions and Discussion
Event Details
- Date: Wednesday, April 12
- Time: 1:15pm—2:45pm
- Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Microsoft Teams. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu), and we will send a calendar invitation.