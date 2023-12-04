The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to attend an IT Procurement Roundtable on Wednesday, April 12. Presenters from TTU IT and Procurement Services will discuss TTU guidelines and requirements for purchasing technology products and services. Topics of discussion include: Restrictions on Technology Purchases

Accessibility Requirements

TX-RAMP Requirements

Challenges with Technology Agreements

Cooperatives - Negotiating

Quick Tips from Procurement Services

Questions and Discussion

4/7/2023



Originator:

IT Events



Email:

itevents@ttu.edu



Department:

Technology Support



Event Information

Time: 1:15 PM - 2:45 PM

Event Date: 4/12/2023



Location:

Presentation will be offered virtually via Microsoft Teams. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu), and we will send a calendar invitation.



