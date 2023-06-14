This summer, the Center for Biotechnology and Genomics is offering several courses in cutting-edge topics you won't want to miss! Sign up now for: BTEC 5001-001: Topics in Biotechnology: Metagenomics – Summer I

BTEC 5001-003: Topics in Biotechnology: Transcriptomics – Summer II

BTEC 5001-002: Topics in Biotechnology: Biopython – Summer I

BTEC 5322: Bioinformatics Applications – Long Summer

BTEC 5301: Introduction to Biotechnology – Summer II To learn more about the Center for Biotechnology and Genomics, our MS program and certificates, and all of our courses, visit our website or contact Dr. J.N. Tripathy (jatindra.n.tripathy@ttu.edu) for more information. Posted:

