Research Study – Are you trying to eat more vegetables?

If you are 18 years or older and don’t have any food allergies this study might be for you! You will have to come to TTU Culinary Lab to participate in the sensory evaluation of different vegetables using different seasonings. Email to find out more! (no obligation, brief screening) Email: ns.fablab@ttu.edu Provide your name, phone number, and the best times to contact you) This study has been approved by the TTU Institutional Review Board Posted:

4/25/2023



Originator:

Carson Maher



Email:

carmaher@ttu.edu



Department:

Nutritional Sciences



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 4/26/2023



Location:

HS 287



Categories

Research