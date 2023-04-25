Koe Wetzel brings his 'The Road to Hell Paso Tour' to Texas Tech’s United Supermarkets Arena Saturday, October 7.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the public at 10am Friday, April 28, but TTU Students, Faculty and Staff are invited to participate in this special VENUE PRE-SALE opportunity 10 am – 10 pm THURSDAY, APRIL 27.

CLICK HERE and use code CABO to purchase Pre-sale tickets Thursday!

The genre-bending artist's 22-date tour will conclude with shows in Lubbock Saturday, October 7 and El Paso, TX October 13, both of which have inspired a couple of Koe's song and album titles.