TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Lights! Camera! Summer Intro to Film Studies!

Meet a requirement this summer with ENGL 2388, an async 10-week online course. Learn about the elements (cinematography, etc.) that comprise film. Learn how Hollywood tells stories. ben.rogerson@ttu.edu for details. Popcorn not included.
Posted:
5/17/2023

Originator:
Benjamin Rogerson

Email:
ben.rogerson@ttu.edu

Department:
English


Categories