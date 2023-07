Need writing help during summer? Good news! We're open!

The Asynchronous Electronic Drop-Off Writing Center offers written feedback on any writing project. We are open during summer from July 3rd to August 2nd. Access our scheduler at The Writing Centers of Texas Tech Posted:

7/25/2023



Originator:

Dustin Florence



Email:

Dustin.Florence@ttu.edu



Department:

Writing Centers of TTU





