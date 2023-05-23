We are seeking participants in an exciting research study on landscape perceptions using virtual reality. This study aims to investigate how education can influence our perceptions of different landscapes with virtual reality as the conduit.

We are seeking participants in an exciting research study on landscape perceptions using virtual reality. This study aims to investigate how education can influence our perceptions of different landscapes with virtual reality as the conduit. We're looking for 30 participants who are 18 years or older who live in Lubbock or the surrounding area. The study will involve wearing a virtual reality headset and exploring different virtual landscapes. You'll be asked to rate your perception of the landscapes on different dimensions such as attractiveness, biodiversity, and environmental usefulness.

Additionally, you may be one of the participants asked to view a short educational video prior to experiencing the landscapes. The study will take approximately 30 minutes to complete, and you'll be entered for a chance to win 1 of 3 $50 Amazon gift cards for your time and effort. Your participation is entirely voluntary, and you can withdraw at any time without any consequences. The data collected in this study will be used to enhance our understanding of how virtual reality can influence our perceptions of real-world landscapes. This study will have practical applications in the fields of landscape architecture and urban planning.

If you're interested in participating, please email me at j.garrett.farrow@ttu.edu

Additionally, you may email the Dr. Daniel Phillips, the PI of this study at Daniel.Phillips@ttu.edu

We'll be happy to provide you with more information about the study and answer any questions you may have. Thank you for considering this invitation to participate in our research study!

This study has been approved by the TTU Institutional Review Board (IRB2022-829)