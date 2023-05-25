The TTU IT Division will perform maintenance on askIT—your source for IT self-help and technical assistance—from Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 8:30 PM through Friday, May 26, 2023, at 6:30 AM, Central time.

askIT will not be accessible while the maintenance is in progress. Requests for assistance may still be submitted to ithelpcentral@ttu.edu and will be processed when askIT is back online.

The maintenance is necessary for security enhancements and to maintain compliance with federal regulatory requirements.

Please contact IT Help Central at 806-742-4357 (HELP) if you experience any problems with askIT outside of this maintenance window.