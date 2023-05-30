TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Helping with a summer camp?

If you are working for a summer camp this summer, make sure your contact information is up-to-date to ensure you get any alerts that may be sent out.

 

Go to ttu.edu/emergencyalert to check your information!
Posted:
5/30/2023

Originator:
Claire Nevarez

Email:
Claire.Nevarez@ttu.edu

Department:
Compliance


