The Department of Psychological Sciences at Texas Tech University seeks participants for an in-person study about how people judge other people’s action capabilities. This is NOT a clinical study. It will NOT involve medication or treatment of any kind. Research participation is completely voluntary and will be kept confidential.

The study will take place in the Psychology Building on the TTU campus. The study lasts for up to 1 hour and participants will receive $15.

Participants must be 18 years old or older, have normal or corrected-to-normal vision, and must NOT have any motor impairments to participate.

A motor impairment is defined as the partial or total loss of function of a body part, usually a limb or limbs, which may result in chronic muscle weakness, poor stamina, lack of muscle control, or total paralysis.

If you would like to participate in the study or receive more information, please email Dr. Keith S. Jones at keith.s.jones@ttu.edu with the subject “Perception Study”. Questions or concerns can also be directed to Dr. Jones.

This study has been approved by the Texas Tech University Human Research Protection Program.