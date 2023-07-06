The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Office of Global Health invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library. This month's film selection is part of the TTUHSC OUT for Health programming as part of National LGBTQ Pride Month.





We Exist: Beyond the Binary

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 12:00 noon CT

12:00 noon CT Location: Zoom Register here - https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PnZMqhUoScOVZ7GEHw0Jrg

Zoom

We Exist offers a first-hand account of what it is like to exist other than male or female while living within the confines of a world that is slow to catch up. Designed with education in mind, We Exist interviews non-binary individuals, activists, and doctors to weigh in on subjects ranging from the gender binary/social constructs, pronouns, access, and safety, while telling the riveting story of Lauren Lubin.





For more information about the film, including a trailer, please visit the following website: https://vimeo.com/398138484



