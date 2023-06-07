



July 27 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. via Zoom

Clearing/Self Check-Ins with Thomas Kay, Assistant Director for University Coaching

We’ve all experienced moments where we aren’t fully present because there are so many things racing through our minds. How can we organize our thoughts and feelings so that we can be present in our work? This presentation will introduce the concepts of “clearing” and self-check-ins, explaining their importance and benefits when utilized. Participants will receive helpful handouts of exercises and get to practice the techniques during this highly interactive presentation.