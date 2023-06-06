The 2023 Texas Tech University Faculty & Staff Be Well Challenge is now open. The challenge runs from May 30 through June 25.

The new Texas Tech Be Well app is the home for the Faculty & Staff Be Well Challenge! Full-time, benefits eligible Texas Tech University faculty and staff members are invited to go to the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store and download the Texas Tech Be Well app!

Check out https://www.depts.ttu.edu/urec/bewell/ for complete details!

To register on the app, use your official Texas Tech email ending in @ttu.edu. Once registered you will be able to pick different activities and log the minutes when you were actively moving your body and actively making healthy choices!

The program aims to increase daily activity levels among faculty and staff and to support, motivate, inform and encourage the campus community to be active, eat well, and create healthy habits.

Rewards will be given to individuals throughout the competition and include weekly and overall rewards.

The competition is sponsored by Human Resources, University Recreation, and supported by the Office of the President. For more information on the challenge or the app, contact Kami White-Waden, Director of Programming, TTU University Recreation, at

kami.waden@ttu.edu.