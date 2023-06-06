POLITICAL ECONOMY READING PROGRAM — FALL 2023

The Free Market Institute is accepting applications for an invitation to participate in the Fall 2023 Political Economy Reading Program, a one semester, non-credit, extra-curricular, weekly undergraduate student reading group. Program participants read and discuss selections from classic works and contemporary scholars that address important questions in political economy. A $1,000 scholarship is awarded to all participants who successfully complete the program.

The Political Economy Reading Program is sponsored by the Free Market Institute (FMI) at Texas Tech University (TTU) and Angelo State University (ASU). The TTU Participants will meet in person on Wednesdays throughout the fall 2023 semester for Socratic-style discussions that are facilitated by a university faculty member and focused on topics that address the broader themes of the program.





PROGRAM THEME

The program theme for the fall 2023 semester is Race and Economics. Participants will explore debates about the causes and consequences of discrimination, the economics of slavery, and the intellectual history of thinking about race in economics.

Why do racial disparities in income and wealth persist? What role can markets and government policy play in affecting those disparities? What role did slave labor play in U.S. economic history? Participants will receive a set of readings that will provide a foundation for the discussions to address the above questions, among other questions of importance to the program theme.

The Free Market Institute will provide each participant with a set of readings to establish a foundation for the discussions that will address these questions and others of importance to the program theme assigned for the semester.



PROGRAM SUMMIT

Participants will also attend a summit hosted at Texas Tech University with program participants from Angelo State University, on September 29-30, 2023. The summit will feature formal remarks from Rachel Ferguson, a philosopher and Professor of Business at Concordia University Chicago, and Phillip Magness, an economic historian and Senior Research Faculty at the American Institute for Economic Research. Participants will engage in interactive discussion groups on issues related to the program theme.

Further details about the program schedule, including meeting dates, times, theme, and schedule of readings will be provided to applicants who are invited to participate in the program.



PROGRAM ELIGIBILITY

All undergraduate students from any field of study who will have a full-time enrollment status at Texas Tech University or Angelo State University during the fall 2023 semester, are eligible and encouraged to apply.

APPLICATION PROCESS

DEADLINE to Apply is Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Interested students may apply at the link below:

More information about the program can be found at the following link:

Please contact the Free Market Institute with any questions at 806.742.7138 or free.market@ttu.edu.