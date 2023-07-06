The nomination period for the Distinguished Alumni, Raider on the Rise and Brent Ross Fearless Champion awards opened on June 1. The nomination period for the 2023 awards will close on July 14, but the forms will remain available all year.

The DA Award honors alumni who have made significant contributions toward furthering the excellence of Texas Tech through outstanding accomplishments, careers and/or through extraordinary levels of service. Recipients are honored each November at the Distinguished Alumni Dinner, which is scheduled for Nov. 17, 2023. Nominations can be submitted at www.texastechalumni.org/DA.

The Raider on the Rise Award recognizes Red Raiders under age 45 who have demonstrated contributions to their community through professional expertise, public service and/or civic activities. This award is presented at the Distinguished Alumni Dinner. To submit a nomination, visit www.texastechalumni.org/raiderontherise.

The Brent Ross Fearless Champion Award, presented by the Texas Tech Credit Union, honors an undergraduate student at Texas Tech who exhibits what it means to “strive for honor,” living life to the fullest and love for Texas Tech. This award also honors the memory of Brent Ross, former TTAA associate vice president of marketing, who died in 2017. The award is presented during A Matador Evening, this year scheduled for Oct. 13 as part of homecoming festivities. Nominate an outstanding student at www.texastechalumni.org/brentross.

You do not have to be a TTAA member to nominate someone for one of these awards, but memberships help make it possible to recognize these individuals. Consider belonging to TTAA today.