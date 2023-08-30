PFI 1305 - Life, Love, and Money focus on YOUR 3 most important decisions! A broad array of behavioral research is introduced from economic, psychological, neurological, and social-cultural perspectives. Come and learn how you can invest in your life, love, and money for the greatest returns!

PFI 1305 is being offered online to all Texas Tech Students.

Register for PFI 1305 – Life, Love, and Money. If you have any questions, don't hesitate to get in touch with the Personal Finance Program at dawn.abbott@ttu.edu