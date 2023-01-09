Studies in Personal Finance Minor (SPF) - 18 Credit Hours:

It is great preparation for any career but especially applicable to careers in social services, education, communications, and business.

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/pfp/non_majors.php

Did YOU Know?!

· PFI 2301, 3320, and 3322 together fulfils the education requirement to take the Accredited Financial Counselor (AFC®) designation exam.

· PFI 1302 fulfils the Multicultural core curriculum requirement.

· PFI 1305 fulfils the Social and Behavioral Sciences core curriculum requirement