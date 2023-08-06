Losing Landscape, an experimental video and sound installation by Assistant Professor of Art, Cody Arnall, is currently on exhibition at TTU School of Art's Satellite Gallery at Charles Adams Studio Project





The video consists of 4 overlaid landscape scenes that fade in and out of visibility by translucent adjustment. Sites include: Outside Marfa, TX; outside Johnson, VT, outside San Felipe, MX-BC; outside of Las Vegas, NV. Once you have made up your mind what you are looking at the scene is completely different than it was 30 seconds ago. A sandy beach with waves fades to desert, desert to wooded forest.





Above your head is a system of hung and downward pointing speakers and amplifiers playing the sounds from the scenes mentioned above, all at the same time. You may hear a gull squawk, waves crash, or the wind blow at one moment. The sound is then turned into a confusing static caused by the overlaying of multiple audios.



