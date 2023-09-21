Family Weekend has been a tradition at Texas Tech since 1936. Many parents and family members will arrive on campus to visit their students and enjoy the many activities planned, including the Texas Tech vs. Houston football game on September 29th.

If your college, department, or student organization has activities planned during Family Weekend (September 29th through 30th, 2023) that you would like to see promoted on the Family Weekend schedule, please submit them here. Activities should be appropriate for Texas Tech students, their parents, and younger siblings.

For more information about Family Weekend and to view the schedule, please visit go.ttu.edu/familydays.