FINALLY... It's time to Celebrate! PLEASE JOIN US FOR A RETIREMENT RECEPTION IN HONOR OF KAY RHODES FOR 43 YEARS OF EXEMPLARY SERVICE FRIDAY, JUNE 23, 2023 REMARKS / PRESENTATION AT 3:30pm COME AND GO TEXAS TECH UNIVERSITY SYSTEM ADMINISTRATION BULDING BOARD OF REGENTS ROOM 1508 Knoxville Ave LUBBOCK, TX Guest Parking is across the street from the System Administration Building entrance- C16 Posted:

6/6/2023



Originator:

Chyrel Mitchell



Email:

Chyrel.Mitchell@ttu.edu



Department:

Information Technology



Event Information

Time: 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Date: 6/23/2023



Location:

TEXAS TECH UNIVERSITY SYSTEM ADMINISTRATION BUILDING BOARD OF REGENTS ROOM



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental