TOSM staff will perform database maintenance, installing the latest required Banner and TCC patches in production, on Sunday, June 11, beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central time.

From 7:00 a.m. until approximately 11:00 a.m. Central time, the production Banner database, all production Banner Enterprise applications, and all production applications utilizing the Banner database will be unavailable. This includes, but is not limited to, the following applications: Student Registration

Banner Admin

Employee Self-Service

Faculty Self-Service

Student Self-Service

Banner 8.x SSB

banapps.texastech.edu

Appworx

Raiderlink and WebRaider Portals

Cognos

CAS

Production Apps (*.app.texastech.edu) Following the above maintenance, approved Banner patches and upgrades will be installed in the production environment. During this time, individual Banner Enterprise applications will be intermittently unavailable while those applications are upgraded. We anticipate this to be complete by 6:00 p.m. Central time. This includes, but is not limited to, the following: Student Registration

Banner Admin

Employee Self-Service

Faculty Self-Service

Student Self-Service

Banner 8.x SSB

If you encounter issues with these systems outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at www.askit.ttu.edu . You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

6/8/2023



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department: ITHC

ITHC





IT Announcements

Banner News and Tips for Students

Banner News and Tips for Employees

