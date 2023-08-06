TOSM staff will perform database maintenance, installing the latest required Banner and TCC patches in production, on Sunday, June 11, beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central time.
From 7:00 a.m. until approximately 11:00 a.m. Central time, the production Banner database, all production Banner Enterprise applications, and all production applications utilizing the Banner database will be unavailable. This includes, but is not limited to, the following applications:
- Student Registration
- Banner Admin
- Employee Self-Service
- Faculty Self-Service
- Student Self-Service
- Banner 8.x SSB
- banapps.texastech.edu
- Appworx
- Raiderlink and WebRaider Portals
- Cognos
- CAS
- Production Apps (*.app.texastech.edu)
Following the above maintenance, approved Banner patches and upgrades will be installed in the production environment. During this time, individual Banner Enterprise applications will be intermittently unavailable while those applications are upgraded. We anticipate this to be complete by 6:00 p.m. Central time. This includes, but is not limited to, the following:
If you encounter issues with these systems outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at www.askit.ttu.edu
. You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu
.