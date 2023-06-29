|
This is a summer-only entry, one year program that equips students with the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in the many fields of finance, including corporate finance, security analysis and valuation, and numerous others. This program opens the door and provides the foundation for many career opportunities! The deadline for this program is quickly approaching on July 1st. If you have any questions please reach out!
|Posted:
6/29/2023
Originator:
Rebeka Benoy
Email:
Rebeka.Benoy@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
