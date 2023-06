In this role, you will be responsible for pre-processing scholarly articles, managing the review process, and assisting with journal social media postings. The ideal candidate should have experience with social media platforms.

Apply by sending your CV and a description summarizing your experience with social media to Dr. Tingting Yan, Jerry S. Rawls Professor of Supply Chain Management ( tingyan@ttu.edu ).

Position: Part-time (10-19.5 hours/week) Salary: $15.00/hour Posted:

6/7/2023



Originator:

Nikki Bohannon Bohannon



Email:

nikki.bohannon@ttu.edu



Department:

Rawls College of Business





