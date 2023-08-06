This study will gather information about the experiences of AfroLatine/x adults regarding self-esteem, internalized colorism, discrimination, and depressive symptoms. AfroLatine/x adults identify with Blackness as a racial identity and Latine as an ethnic identity. To participate, individuals must self-identify as of AfroLatine/x descent, be over 18, and have an email address (for the current study, AfroLatinx/e is defined as someone who identifies as Black racially and Latinx/e/Hispanic ethnically). Texas Tech University IRB has approved this study.

To participate email afrolatinediscriminationstudy@gmail.com to recieve the survey link and compensation ($10 Amazon card) for study completion.

Data derived from the survey will support the doctoral dissertation of Maria Sanchez created in Texas Tech University’s (TTU) Latinx Mental Health and Resiliency Lab under Dr. Brandy Piña-Watson's supervision. Posted:

6/8/2023



Originator:

Maria Sanchez



Email:

Maria.R.Sanchez@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





